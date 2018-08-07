Hawkeyes add Cadet medalist
Abe Assad, a medalist at the recent Cadet World Championships, has verbally committed to join Iowa's 2019 wrestling recruiting class.
Regarded as the top-rated 182-pound high school wrestler in the Class of 2019, Assad will be a senior at Glenbard North High School in suburban Chicago next year.
He won the Illinois Class 3A state championship as a junior, finishing 51-0 on the year.
Assad went on to win both the freestyle and Greco-Roman titles at the Cadet World Team Trials in June and earned the bronze medal last month at the Cadet World Championships in Croatia.
He is the second 2019 recruit to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes, following Minnesota prep Zach Glazier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.