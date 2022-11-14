local briefs

Big Ten honors Czinano

University of Iowa senior Monika Czinano was named Monday as the Big Ten Conference women's basketball player of the week.

The senior averaged 23 points and 7.3 rebounds to help the Hawkeyes open the season with three wins last week. In Sunday's 92-86 overtime win at Drake, Czinano finished with a game-high 36 points — one off her career high — and 11 rebounds to collect the seventh double-double of her career.

Bees earn All-CCAC honors

Four St. Ambrose University women's soccer players, including a pair of Quad-City area natives, were awarded All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors.

Taylor DeSplinter, a sophomore from Geneseo who earned second-team honors last season, earned first-team honors after leading the CCAC with 20 goals and leading the Fighting Bees with nine assists. Her goal total ranks 12th nationally in the NAIA.

Junior defender Adriane Latham, a former North Scott High School prep who earned first-team honors, helped anchor a St. Ambrose back line that recorded eight shutouts. She scored three goals and had one assist.

Kaitlyn Brunson (Soph., Marion, Iowa) was named to the first team after scoring 13 goals and recording eight assists.

Rachel Willette, a senior goalkeeper from Thorton, Colo., was awarded second-team All-CCAC recognition after recording 65 saves and recording a .765 save percentage.

Four Bees spikers recognized

Four members of a St. Ambrose University volleyball team that finished second in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and will play at second-ranked Jamestown in an NAIA national tourney opener on Saturday, have earned all-league honors.

Jill Kavalauskas, a senior outside hitter from Chicago, earned first-team recognition for a third straight season. She ranks third in the CCAC with 399 kills and has recorded 236 digs, 44 aces and 42 blocks this season.

She was joined on the first team by Meredith Siebers, a junior from Quincy, Ill., whose .242 hitting percentage ranks fifth in the conference. A second-team all-league pick in 2020, she has 213 kills.

The Bees' Mackenzie Grafton and Hannah Sondag were awarded second-team honors.

Grafton, a junior outside hitter from Orion, is second on the team with 300 kills and leads the team with 49 aces. Sondag, a senior setter from Webster Groves, Mo., is fifth in the CCAC with 754 assists.