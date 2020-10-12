local briefs

DeVries commits to Drake

Waukee High School star Tucker DeVries followed the lead of high school teammate Payton Sandfort by choosing to stay in the state of Iowa to play his college basketball.

DeVries announced Monday that he will stay very close to home and play for Drake University, where his father Darian is the head coach.

Tucker DeVries averaged 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season while shooting 55.8% from the field and 48.1% (77 for 160) on 3-point field goals.

Sandfort announced earlier this month that he could continue his career at Iowa.

Kickoff set for next ISU game

Iowa State's football game at Oklahoma State a week from Saturday will have a 2:30 p.m. starting time and will be televised by FOX.

Both teams will enter the game unbeaten in Big 12 play, with Iowa State at 3-0 and Oklahoma State 2-0 in conference play after its game this week against Baylor was postponed.

LumberKings offer curbside

The Clinton LumberKings are offering one final Curbside Concessions event on Friday.