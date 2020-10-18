local briefs

Regional volleyball starts tonight

The road to the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids starts tonight for area teams in Class 1A, 2A and 3A. The 4A and 5A tournament begins Tuesday.

Davenport Assumption (19-2) is at home tonight against Tipton. If the Knights win, they would be back at home on Wednesday for a regional semifinal against the winner of Camanche and Maquoketa.

Davenport Central and Davenport North meet Tuesday night in a 5A regional opener. The top 4A and 5A programs, which received first-round byes, will not play until Thursday night.

Senior Bowl invites UNI's Brown

Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

A three-year starter for the Panthers who has opted out of UNI's delayed 2020 football season, Brown was a second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference choice last season. He is currently in California working out with former NFL standout Joe Staley in preparation for the 2021 NFL draft process.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled to be played Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

