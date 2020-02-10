local briefs

Wings re-sign Gustafson

Former Iowa women's basketball player Megan Gustafson has signed a multi-year contract with the Dallas Wings, the WNBA team which selected the Hawkeye all-American with the 17th pick in the 2019 draft.

Gustafson averaged 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds last season for Dallas. She is currently averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for NKE-Csata in Hungary.

Big Ten recognizes Doyle

For the fifth time this season, Iowa women's basketball player Kathleen Doyle has received weekly honors from the Big Ten.

The senior guard was named to the conference's honor roll after breaking the Hawkeyes' single-game assist record with 15 on Thursday against Nebraska, the first 15-assist game for a Big Ten player since 2016.

She also scored 15 points as Iowa avenged an earlier loss to Nebraska and followed that up with a 22-point game in a win at Purdue on Sunday which helped the Hawkeyes climb three spots to 17th in this week's Associated Press poll.

Joens earns fifth Big 12 honor

Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens has been named the Big 12 women's basketball player of the week for the fifth time this season.