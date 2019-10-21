Hawkeyes land mat recruit
Wyatt Henson, a Missouri high school wrestling champion, has verbally committed to join the Iowa wrestling program.
Projected as a 141-pounder at the college level, Henson announced on Twitter his plans to join the Hawkeyes' 2021 recruiting class, writing, "Excited to be a Hawkeye, let's go!''
The son of three-time World and Olympic medalist Sammie Henson, Wyatt won the Missouri Class 4 state championship at 138 pounds last season, helping Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis win the team title in the state's largest class.
Big Ten, Camp honors for Hansen
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen has been named both the Walter Camp Football Foundation national defensive player of the week and the Big Ten defensive player of the week.
The junior linebacker recorded 11 tackles and one sack and forced two fumbles Saturday to help the Fighting Illini to a 24-23 victory over previously unbeaten Wisconsin.
Valley honors UNI pair
Northern Iowa football players swept offensive and defensive player of the week recognition in the Missouri Valley Football Conference for this week.
Sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Weston was named the offensive player of the week after scoring touchdowns on three of his four receptions and collecting 189 yards in a win over South Dakota. Defensive honors went to linebacker Chris Kolarevic, who recorded a career-high 19 tackles and recorded a sack and a pass break-up.
Iowa, Illinois plans set
Television plans for the Iowa football team's 11 a.m. game Saturday at Northwestern and the kickoff time and the telecast for Illinois' Nov. 2 home game against Rutgers have been set.
The Hawkeyes' game against the Wildcats on Saturday will be televised by ESPN2.
The Fighting Illini will host Rutgers on Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by BTN.
