Local briefs

Nixon's work noted
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was added Thursday to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.
The Hawkeye junior leads the Big Ten with five sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss, and his 36 tackles are the most among Iowa's defensive linemen.
Taylor named to watch list
Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Thursday by the Football Writers Association of America to its freshman All-American watch list.
He's one of three punters and three Big Ten Conference players to be named to the list.
Taylor has averaged 45.1 yards on 27 punts this season, an average that ranks second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally. The Melbourne, Australia, native has downed 15 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line and has recorded eight punts of 50 yards or more.
Midwest Conference halts sports
The Midwest Conference announced Thursday that its presidents council had voted unanimously to not sponsor league competition during the fall and winter sports seasons during the 2020-21 academic year.
Leaders of the NCAA Division III conference which includes Cornell, Knox and Monmouth colleges in the Quad-City region made the decision because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Impacted sports include men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor track and field and volleyball.
Officials at Augustana reiterated Thursday that no such decisions have been made regarding the Division III CCIW. Schools in that league have paused all athletic competitions and related activities through Jan. 1 with the hope of winter and spring sports resuming practices on Jan. 2. However, basketball schedules have not yet been released for what portends to be a CCIW-only season that doesn't include nonconference games.
