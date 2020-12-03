Local briefs

Nixon's work noted

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was added Thursday to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.

The Hawkeye junior leads the Big Ten with five sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss, and his 36 tackles are the most among Iowa's defensive linemen.

Taylor named to watch list

Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Thursday by the Football Writers Association of America to its freshman All-American watch list.

He's one of three punters and three Big Ten Conference players to be named to the list.

Taylor has averaged 45.1 yards on 27 punts this season, an average that ranks second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally. The Melbourne, Australia, native has downed 15 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line and has recorded eight punts of 50 yards or more.

Midwest Conference halts sports

The Midwest Conference announced Thursday that its presidents council had voted unanimously to not sponsor league competition during the fall and winter sports seasons during the 2020-21 academic year.