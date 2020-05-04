local briefs

Garza, Birch honored by Iowa

Iowa junior men's basketball player Luka Garza and senior field hockey player Katie Birch have been named by Iowa as its male and female athletes of the year.

The duo will be the Hawkeyes' nominees for Big Ten athlete of the year honors.

Garza was a consensus first-team all-American selection and the Big Ten player of the year after becoming the first Big Ten player to average at least 26 points in league play since Glenn Robinson of Purdue in 1994.

Birch was a National Field Hockey Coaches Association first-team all-American and is the seventh Hawkeye ever to become a three-time all-American. The senior had seven goals and tied a career high with 10 assists, ranking eighth and fifth respectively in the Big Ten.

Cyclone tour goes virtual

Iowa State has canceled its annual Tailgate Tour because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, but ISU is still planning to connect with its fans.

A virtual Cyclone Tailgate Tour featuring Iowa State coaches has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 20 beginning at 5 p.m.

The event will be free and additional details will be announced in upcoming days.