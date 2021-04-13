Local briefs

Lee named Hawkeye MVP
Three-time national champion Spencer Lee was named Tuesday as the recipient of the University of Iowa wrestling program's Mike Howard Most Valuable Wrestler Award and the Mike J. McGivern Most Courageous Award, among postseason awards announced by Hawkeye coaches.
Lee, competing at the NCAA Championships with a torn ACL, finished 12-0 with 11 bonus-point victories while outscoring opponents 141-15.
Jaydin Eierman was recognized for having the most pins (six), and Nelson Brands was honored as the most improved wrestler in the program.
Cullan Schriever received the John and Dorothy Sill Most Dedicated Award, Carter Happel and Myles Wilson received the Coaches Appreciation Award and Connor Corbin and Justin Stickley shared the J. Donald Pike Award presented to the senior wrestler with the highest grade-point average.
Bees earn All-CCAC honors
Three members of the St. Ambrose University women's soccer team earned All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors.
Defender Erin Smothers and midfielder Morgan Wahlen were awarded first-team honors and forward Margaret Hamilton earned second-team recognition.
Smothers, a four-time all-league selection from Countryside, Ill., led a defense that recorded nine shutouts during a 9-7-1 season. She finished with one goal and one assist.
Whalen, a Batavia, Ill., native who previously was a second-team All-CCAC pick in 2017, led the Fighting Bees with nine goals, including two game-winning scores.
Hamilton, a junior from Rock Springs, Wyo., finished with seven goals and one assist.
CCIW honors Vikings' Stone
Jillian Stone, an Augustana College senior and former Rockridge High School prep, was named as the women's golfer of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Stone tied for fifth in a field of 45 golfers to help the Vikings finish third last week at the Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling, carding a 36-hole total of 165 at the Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, Ill.
Ambrose senior recognized
Daniel Reinoso, a senior forward on the St. Ambrose University men's soccer team, was named the men's soccer offensive player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
A native of Guayaquil, Ecuador, Reinoso combined to score three goals in victories over St. Francis (Ill.) and Judson last week as St. Ambrose closed the regular season with two wins. Reinoso led the Fighting Bees with eight goals during the season.
CCIW selects Augie junior
Augustana College attacker Kathryn Hettiger was named as the women's lacrosse offensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.