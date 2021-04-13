Local briefs

Whalen, a Batavia, Ill., native who previously was a second-team All-CCAC pick in 2017, led the Fighting Bees with nine goals, including two game-winning scores.

Hamilton, a junior from Rock Springs, Wyo., finished with seven goals and one assist.

CCIW honors Vikings' Stone

Jillian Stone, an Augustana College senior and former Rockridge High School prep, was named as the women's golfer of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Stone tied for fifth in a field of 45 golfers to help the Vikings finish third last week at the Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling, carding a 36-hole total of 165 at the Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, Ill.

Ambrose senior recognized

Daniel Reinoso, a senior forward on the St. Ambrose University men's soccer team, was named the men's soccer offensive player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

A native of Guayaquil, Ecuador, Reinoso combined to score three goals in victories over St. Francis (Ill.) and Judson last week as St. Ambrose closed the regular season with two wins. Reinoso led the Fighting Bees with eight goals during the season.

CCIW selects Augie junior