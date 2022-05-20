local briefs

Grant remembrance Sunday

Iowa's athletics department will host a celebration of life service for Dr. Christine Grant on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The service recognizing the long-time Iowa women's athletics administrator and coach and national pioneer in the fight for gender equality in athletics is open to the public and the west and north doors of the facility will open at 2:30 p.m.

ISU to face St. John's

The Iowa State men's basketball team will face St. John's in the 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle, hosting the Red Storm in a game on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Hilton Coliseium.

ISU is 2-0 all-time in the event, winning at Creighton last season and at home against Seton Hall in 2019. The match-up with St. John's will be the first time the two teams have met since 1948.

Campbell, Moss make list

Iowa seniors Jack Campbell and Riley Moss have been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list for the 2022 football season.

The pair are among 42 players in the Football Bowl Subdivision named to the list for the award presented by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation which recognizes players based on integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity, traits of the award's namesake, Ronnie Lott.

Campbell earned first-team all-Big Ten honors as a linebacker last season, finishing with 143 tackles while Moss received first-team all-American honors and was named the Big Ten defensive back of the year.

Bees earn academic honors

Eight St. Ambrose competitors earned district all-academic honors on the at-large team selected by the College Sports Information Directors.

The at-large team encompasses individuals on 15 sports and activities recognized at the NAIA level that do not have individual academic honor teams.

Fighting Bees receiving first-team honors include Andrea Adam in women's swimming and diving, Morgan Hess in women's bowling, Sawyer Mackovitch and Anna Thorson in competitive cheer, Hunter Northway in men's lacrosse, Morgan Pfohl in competitive dance, Jake Snyder in men's volleyball and Eric Spurgetis in men's golf.

Each of the St. Ambrose recipients carried a grade-point average above 3.63 on a 4.0 scale and were starters or top reserves in the respective sports.

5 Braves tabbed All-Arrowhead

A second-place finish in the Arrowhead Conference race led to five Black Hawk College baseball players spots on the all-conference team that was announced this week.

Giacomo O’Neill (Soph., LHP, Wheaton North HS), Chance Resetich (Soph., INF, Hall HS), Brandon Roth (Soph., OF, Normal West HS), Sebastian Cabeza (Fr., C, Kaneland HS) and Lucas Spence (Fr., OF, Crete Monee HS) all earned spots on the honor team.

In the regular season, Resetich was among BHC’s top hitters, logging a .382 batting average with team highs in doubles (15), home runs (10) and RBIs (54). Spence drove in 48 runs while batting .358 and had a team-high 6 triples.

League champ Carl Sandburg led the all-conference team with seven selections.

Sandburg (17-3) edged BHC (16-4) for the Arrowhead title this spring.

Hatlestad honored

Monmouth College senior baseball pitcher A.J. Hatlestad earned second-team All-Midwest Conference honors after a solid senior season.

The Sherrard High School graduate was the lone Fighting Scots representative on the honor squad voted by the nine league coaches.

Hatlestad made nine starts in 2022, pitching 10 times overall. He was 4-5 with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP while striking out 53 batters in 65 innings. He led the Scots in wins, innings, strikeouts, quality starts (6) and complete games (2).

In conference play, Hatlestad started six games, going 2-4 with a 4.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. He went at least six innings in five of his six conference starts and allowed three runs or fewer in four of those starts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0