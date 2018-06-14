Iowa guard tears ACL
Kate Martin, an incoming freshman guard on the Iowa women's basketball team, will redshirt next season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in her left knee.
Martin suffered the injury last weekend, days before the two-time all-state guard from Edwardsville, Illinois, was scheduled to begin summer team workouts with the Hawkeyes.
She is scheduled to undergo surgery at the end of June and will likely spend nearly all of the upcoming season working through the rehab process.
Martin led Edwardsville to back-to-back state semifinal appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2017.
Illini women add two
The Illinois women's basketball program has added two players to its roster, including graduate transfer Sarah Shewan from Quinnipiac.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while helping her team to three NCAA tourney appearances.
Coach Nancy Fahey also announced the signing of 5-10 guard Carolyn Waleski of Frankfort, Illinois.
