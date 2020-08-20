Local briefs

100th anniversary race tonight
The Davenport Speedway will host the Weedon Memorial on Friday night and also will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first automobile race held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
The first race was held Aug. 21, 1920, as the closing act of the first Great Mississippi Valley Fair. An estimated 10,000 fans packed the new grandstand and lined the outside of the track to watch the 7½-mile dirt track event.
The Weedon Memorial honors the late Ronnie Weedon, who holds the record for the most feature wins at the track. The event will feature IMCA Modifieds racing for a $1,000 top prize along with Late Models, SportMods, Street Stocks, and Sport Compacts. The Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club will also make an appearance.
NAIA announces new title dates
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the new dates for its fall national championships, which were postponed in July as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The football championship is now scheduled for May 10, 2021, at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium at Grambling State University in Louisiana.
The women's soccer championship has been relocated from Orange Beach, Ala., to Foley, Ala., and will take place from April 27 to May 3.
The men's soccer championship will move from Irving, Calif., and is tentatively to be held in Columbia County, Ga., from May 4 to 10. The county is expected to approve a memorandum of understanding on the terms of the move by Sept. 1.
Women's volleyball will stay in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center and will be held from April 27 through May 1.
Men's and women's cross country will both take on April 9 and will remain at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa duo on All-America team
Although the Big Ten has postponed its 2020 football season, Iowa seniors Keith Duncan and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette have been named preseason All-Americans by USA Today.
Duncan was a first-team selection as a kicker and Smith-Marsette was named to the second team as a return specialist.
Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals last season to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season records.
Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions in 2019. He also ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6 yard kickoff return average and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Allen is Campbell nominee
Iowa State senior tight end Chase Allen is a nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded annually to a senior college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.
Allen is a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection and a three-time academic All-Big 12 honoree. He is pursuing a graduate degree in industrial and manufacturing systems after earning his mechanical engineering degree in the spring.
