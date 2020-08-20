Local briefs

The men's soccer championship will move from Irving, Calif., and is tentatively to be held in Columbia County, Ga., from May 4 to 10. The county is expected to approve a memorandum of understanding on the terms of the move by Sept. 1.

Women's volleyball will stay in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center and will be held from April 27 through May 1.

Men's and women's cross country will both take on April 9 and will remain at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa duo on All-America team

Although the Big Ten has postponed its 2020 football season, Iowa seniors Keith Duncan and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette have been named preseason All-Americans by USA Today.

Duncan was a first-team selection as a kicker and Smith-Marsette was named to the second team as a return specialist.

Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals last season to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season records.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions in 2019. He also ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6 yard kickoff return average and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Allen is Campbell nominee