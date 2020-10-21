local briefs

Mississippi State to host ISU
The Iowa State University men's basketball team will travel to Mississippi State for its game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge during the upcoming season.
The Cyclones will meet the Bulldogs for the first time since 1979 in a Jan. 30 game at Starkville, Miss., that is part of the eighth SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ISU has a 3-4 record in the event and will be playing on the road for the fifth time in coach Steve Prohm's six seasons.
Mississippi State, in its sixth year under coach Ben Howland, went 21-11 last season.
Joens, Carr are Big 12 honorees
Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott of the Iowa State University's women's basketball team and former Rock Island prep Chrislyn Carr of Texas Tech were among players receiving preseason All-Big 12 recognition from conference coaches.
Joens, the only NCAA Division I player in the nation to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, was unanimously named to the 10-player first team. The 6-foot junior from Iowa City is the top returning scorer in the Big 12 after averaging 20.5 points last season.
Scott and Carr were among 10 players awarded honorable mention. Scott averaged 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds last season while Carr is preparing for her junior season after averaging 13.9 points and five assists per game.
Cyclones added to watch list
Two Iowa State University football players have been added to the watch list for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Defensive back Greg Eisworth and linebacker Mike Rose are among 42 athletes nominated for the award presented to the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team both on and off the field.
Eisworth is one of four players in ISU history to be named as a first-team All-Big 12 selection multiple times and he currently has 171 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, 15 pass break ups and two interceptions in his career.
Rose has started all 30 games he has played for the Cyclones and is a two-time All-Big 12 performer who has 182 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and two interceptions during his career.
University of Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston previously was on the initial watch list for the award.
