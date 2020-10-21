local briefs

Mississippi State to host ISU

The Iowa State University men's basketball team will travel to Mississippi State for its game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge during the upcoming season.

The Cyclones will meet the Bulldogs for the first time since 1979 in a Jan. 30 game at Starkville, Miss., that is part of the eighth SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ISU has a 3-4 record in the event and will be playing on the road for the fifth time in coach Steve Prohm's six seasons.

Mississippi State, in its sixth year under coach Ben Howland, went 21-11 last season.

Joens, Carr are Big 12 honorees

Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott of the Iowa State University's women's basketball team and former Rock Island prep Chrislyn Carr of Texas Tech were among players receiving preseason All-Big 12 recognition from conference coaches.

Joens, the only NCAA Division I player in the nation to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, was unanimously named to the 10-player first team. The 6-foot junior from Iowa City is the top returning scorer in the Big 12 after averaging 20.5 points last season.