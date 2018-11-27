Turner leaves Hawkeye program
Josh Turner, a redshirt freshman cornerback on the Iowa football team who saw action primarily on special teams this season, plans to transfer.
Turner announced his decision on Twitter, where he thanked coaches for the opportunity and thanked teammates and fans for their part in creating what he called "a great experience.''
The Delray Beach, Florida, native opened fall camp listed as the backup to Michael Ojemudia at right cornerback but was passed on the depth chart by freshmen Julius Brents and Riley Moss.
Turner appeared in nine games for Iowa this season, recording three tackles.
"I will forever cherish the friendships and memories I've made here,'' Turner wrote. "As of today I will be transferring from the University of Iowa for other opportunities.''
Ex-Hawkeyes earn Valley honors
Three former Iowa football players were among players named Tuesday to the all-newcomer team by the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Former Hawkeye quarterback Ryan Boyle, a junior graduate transfer at Indiana State, was named the conference's newcomer of the year.
He was joined on the all-newcomer team by defensive back Brandon Snyder, a graduate transfer at South Dakota State, and defensive end Romeo McKnight, a sophomore transfer at Illinois State.
The all-newcomer team also includes two Northern Iowa freshmen, receiver Deion McShane and linebacker Chris Kolarevic, and two Western Illinois junior college transfers, wide receiver John Brunner and defensive end LaCale London.
Big Ten honors Iowa's Young
Iowa's Kaleb Young was named Tuesday as the Big Ten wrestler of the week.
The sophomore 157-pounder from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, pinned Purdue's 14th-rated Griffin Parriott. The win came in 3 minutes, 37 seconds and gave Young his first Big Ten dual victory.
Bees enter national rankings
The St. Ambrose men's basketball team made its season debut in the NAIA Division II poll Tuesday ranked 18th in the country.
Coach Ray Shovlain's team, off to a 5-1 start, resumes Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play tonight at defending league champion Governors State after returning from a trip to Ireland.
The Fighting Bees are the highest rated newcomer among six teams making their debut in this week's poll, the first in-season poll of the season.
St. Ambrose is the only CCAC team to receive votes in this week's poll.
