SAU summer league tips off
Play in the St. Ambrose boys basketball Summer League tips off tonight, featuring competition at the varsity, sophomore and freshman levels.
St. Ambrose is hosting a 16-team varsity league with games scheduled to be played on Monday and Wednesday nights throughout the month of June at Lee Lohman Arena and on two courts in the adjacent fieldhouse.
Participating teams are Alleman, Assumption, Bettendorf, Central DeWitt, Clinton, Davenport Central, Geneseo, Iowa City High, Moline, Monmouth-Roseville, Northeast, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island and Rockridge.
Games are scheduled to begin at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. each night and all are open to the public. There is a $5 admission charge.
The sophomore league includes 12 teams and will play its games tonight, June 17 and July 1 in the fieldhouse at St. Ambrose and on June 10 and 24 at Beyond the Baseline.
A nine-team freshman league will play its games tonight, June 17 and July 1 at Beyond the Baseline and will play on June 10 and 24 in the fieldhouse at St. Ambrose.
Games in the sophomore and freshman leagues will begin at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
Cyclones land in-state recruit
Iowa State held its first football camp of the summer over the weekend, and added another member to its 2020 recruiting class less than a day after it ended.
Brady Petersen, a 2020 in-state offensive lineman, announced his commitment to ISU with a social media post Sunday afternoon. The Ankeny Centennial rising senior attended camp with ISU coaches in Ames over the weekend, receiving an offer Saturday afternoon.
Petersen, 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, had interest from a number of FCS programs plus MAC schools in Akron and Toledo, but committed to the Cyclones, who gave him his first Power 5 offer. Iowa has also shown interest.
In his 247Sports online profile, Petersen is listed as the No. 55 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 6 overall player in Iowa.
Petersen is the seventh commitment in ISU’s 2020 class, and is the third Iowan. He joins linebacker Cole Pedersen and offensive lineman Tyler Miller as an in-state recruit. Buffalo (Minn.) quarterback Aidan Bouman is the top-ranked commit in the class.
ISU ranks in the top-40 nationally with its 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ database, and sits in the top half of the Big 12 rankings.
— Dylan Montz, Ames Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.