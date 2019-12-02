local briefs

Big Ten honors Iowa's DeSanto

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto was named Tuesday as the wrestler of the week in the Big Ten.

The junior 133-pounder defeated top-ranked Seth Gross of Wisconsin 6-2 in the Hawkeyes' Big Ten opener on Sunday.

DeSanto, who moved from being ranked second into the top spot in his weight class following the win, followed a first-period takedown with two in the second period to hand Gross his first loss since the 2017 NCAA finals.

Braves' Teal earns region honor

Megan Teal, a freshman on the Black Hawk College women's basketball team, has been named as the NJCAA Region IV Division II player of the week.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The 5-foot-8 guard from Delavan, Illinois, scored 19 points against both Des Moines Area Community College and the Augustana JV. She averaged seven rebounds, two assists and two steals per game for the Braves, who are off to a 7-4 start to the season.

Vikings' Fank named all-regional

Anna Fank, a center back on the Augustana women's soccer team, has been named to the United Soccer Coaches Association all-Central Region team for the third straight year.