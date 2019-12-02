local briefs

Big Ten honors Iowa's DeSanto
Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto was named Tuesday as the wrestler of the week in the Big Ten.
The junior 133-pounder defeated top-ranked Seth Gross of Wisconsin 6-2 in the Hawkeyes' Big Ten opener on Sunday.
DeSanto, who moved from being ranked second into the top spot in his weight class following the win, followed a first-period takedown with two in the second period to hand Gross his first loss since the 2017 NCAA finals.
Braves' Teal earns region honor
Megan Teal, a freshman on the Black Hawk College women's basketball team, has been named as the NJCAA Region IV Division II player of the week.
The 5-foot-8 guard from Delavan, Illinois, scored 19 points against both Des Moines Area Community College and the Augustana JV. She averaged seven rebounds, two assists and two steals per game for the Braves, who are off to a 7-4 start to the season.
Vikings' Fank named all-regional
Anna Fank, a center back on the Augustana women's soccer team, has been named to the United Soccer Coaches Association all-Central Region team for the third straight year.
The senior from Wheaton, Illinois was named to the second team after anchoring a defense which allowed 0.62 goals per 90 minutes to help the Vikings build a 10-4-3 record.
Schroeder is player of the week
Loras College junior Marissa Schroeder was named the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week Monday.
Schroeder, a graduate of Bellevue Marquette, helped the Duhawks go 2-0 last week, improving to 6-0 on the season. Schroeder scored 15 points in an 88-72 win over Central College then scored 17 in a win over MSOE. She also added six rebounds and three steals in the win over the Raiders.