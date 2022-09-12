local briefs

Big Ten honors Iowa's Van Ness

University of Iowa sophomore Lukas Van Ness was named Monday as the Big Ten Conference special teams player of the week.

Van Ness tied an Iowa single-game record when he blocked two punts in the Hawkeyes' 10-7 loss to Iowa State on Saturday, the first time a Hawkeye had blocked two punts in a game since Sean Considine in a 2003 game at Iowa State.

The first block Van Ness recorded set up Iowa's only touchdown drive of the game and the second came in the third quarter. The Barrington, Ill., native also recorded two tackles in the game, including one for a loss.

ISU's Reeder earns Big 12 accolades

Iowa State University linebacker Colby Reeder was named Monday as the Big 12 Conference's co-newcomer of the week for his work in the Cyclones' 10-7 win at Iowa.

Reeder, who shared the award with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, recorded four tackles, including one for a loss, intercepted a pass to set up a drive which led to a field goal and had two quarterback hurries.

Iowa, ISU start times set

Kickoff times for football games involving the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 24 have been set.

The Hawkeyes' Big Ten Conference opener at Rutgers has been set for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa's first game there since 2016 will be televised by FS1.

Baylor visits Iowa State in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. The game at Jack Trice Stadium has been set for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be televised by either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Illinois' game that week against Chattanooga on Thursday, Sept. 22, had previously been set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and a telecast on BTN.