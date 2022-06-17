Local briefs

Hawkeyes' Brecht honored

Brody Brecht, an Iowa baseball pitcher currently playing for the Clinton LumberKings in the Prospect League, has been named by Perfect Game as a second-team selection on its freshman All-American team.

Brecht posted a 3.18 ERA in 17 appearances for the Hawkeyes, striking out 44 batters while giving up 13 hits and 16 runs over 22.2 innings. He limited opponents to a .155 batting average and gave up just one extra-base hit.

Bees earn academic honors

Andrea Adam of the St. Ambrose women's swimming and diving team, Fighting Bees bowler Megan Hess and competitive cheer squad member Anna Thorson have been named by the College Sports Information Directors of America as academic All-Americans.

The trio was selected to the NAIA women's at-large team, which encompasses nine sports.

Adam, a senior from Iowa City, and Thorson were named to the first team while Hess, a senior from Granger, Iowa, was awarded second-team honors.

A graduate student in physical therapy, Adam carries a 3.67 grade-point average, while Thorson, a two-time academic All-American choice, is a 4.0 graduate student in physical therapy. Hess is a 3.97 student in criminal justice and philosophy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0