local briefs

Clark named all-American

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Thursday as a second-team all-American by ESPN.com.

Clark averages a nation-leading 27.4 points per game for the Hawkeyes, and has 11 30-point games on her resume. The Big Ten freshman of the year also averages seven assists and is shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

Ambrose hosts cheer, dance finals

St. Ambrose will host the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships on Friday and Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.

The top 12 competitive cheer qualifiers representing NAIA institutions in 11 states and the top eight dance teams, programs from six states, will compete for national titles in the event hosted by St. Ambrose.

Preliminaries are scheduled for Friday, with dance beginning at 4 p.m. and cheer at 6:40 p.m. with final rounds scheduled for Saturday, beginning with dance at 10 a.m. and cheer at 12:40 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed to attend the event, but it will be available on a live stream at naia.org.

Vikings' Kies honored

Augustana senior Taylor Kies was named as the CCIW bowler of the week.