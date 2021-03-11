local briefs

Clark named all-American
Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Thursday as a second-team all-American by ESPN.com.
Clark averages a nation-leading 27.4 points per game for the Hawkeyes, and has 11 30-point games on her resume. The Big Ten freshman of the year also averages seven assists and is shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.
Ambrose hosts cheer, dance finals
St. Ambrose will host the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships on Friday and Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.
The top 12 competitive cheer qualifiers representing NAIA institutions in 11 states and the top eight dance teams, programs from six states, will compete for national titles in the event hosted by St. Ambrose.
Preliminaries are scheduled for Friday, with dance beginning at 4 p.m. and cheer at 6:40 p.m. with final rounds scheduled for Saturday, beginning with dance at 10 a.m. and cheer at 12:40 p.m.
No spectators will be allowed to attend the event, but it will be available on a live stream at naia.org.
Vikings' Kies honored
Augustana senior Taylor Kies was named as the CCIW bowler of the week.
The Oswego, Ill., resident bowled games of 187 and 195 in traditional play last Saturday. Her 187 helped lead the Vikings to a win over North Central and she rolled a 195 as Augustana saw a 17-match win streak end with a loss to Elmhurst. She also helped the Vikings win Baker matches against both teams.
Kies averages 167.7 through six traditional games this season.
SPHL announces expansion team
The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Wednesday it is expanding to Danville, Ill. for the 2021-22 season following a unanimous vote of approval by the board of governors and the board of the David S. Palmer Arena.
As the Vermillion County Bobcats, the team is owned by Danville native Ellen Tully.
The addition of a team in Danville makes three teams located in Illinois, along with the Quad City Storm and the Peoria Rivermen.
Bees' Hayes honored
Nolan Hayes, a goalkeeper for the sixth-ranked St. Ambrose University men's lacrosse team, was named the defensive player of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The sophomore from Grayson, Ga., recorded 39 saves during a 3-0 week for the Fighting Bees, including 15 saves in a win over eighth-ranked Aquinas.