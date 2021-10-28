Local briefs

Iowa wrestling start times set
The Big Ten Network announced Thursday that seven of Iowa's eight conference duals will be televised live on the network during the upcoming season.
With the announcement, starting times have been set for three Hawkeye home duals, 8 p.m. starts for duals against Minnesota on Jan. 7 and Penn State on Jan. 28 as well as a 2:30 p.m. start for a Feb. 5 dual against Wisconsin.
Road duals at Ohio State on Jan. 21 and Nebraska on Feb. 20 have been set for 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. starts, respectively.
The network will also televise a Jan. 9 home dual against Purdue and a Jan. 16 dual at Illinois although starting times have not been set.