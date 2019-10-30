Stanley named Unitas finalist
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was named Wednesday as one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year quarterback in college football.
The only Big Ten quarterback to make the list, Stanley leads the conference with 1,950 passing yards and has a career-best 60.7-percent completion rate through the Hawkeyes' first eight games. The senior ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 19.9 completions per game and is fourth in total offense at 241.5 yards per game.
Augie men picked second in CCIW
Five-time defending regular-season champion Augustana is picked to relinquish its title in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin men's basketball preseason coaches poll.
North Central, which has reached the NCAA Division III tourney in each of the past four seasons, was picked by CCIW coaches to win the league title. The Cardinals earned seven first-place votes.
Augustana received the other two first-place votes and was picked second in the poll, finishing ahead of Illinois Wesleyan, Carthage and Elmhurst.
Vikings women picked fifth
The Augustana women's basketball team is picked to finish fifth in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin race during the upcoming season.
CCIW coaches selected four-time defending league champ Wheaton to repeat as the conference favorite. Illinois Wesleyan was the only other team to receive a first-place vote and finished second in the poll.
Carthage and North Park finished third and fourth ahead of Augustana.
