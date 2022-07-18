Local briefs

Storm bring back Golka, sign Ratcliffe

The Quad City Storm have re-signed forward Cole Golka and signed forward Jacob Ratcliffe.

Golka, 27, played 23 games for the Storm last season, scoring five goals and adding 11 assists. He netted two assists in six playoff games. The Androssan, Alberta, native also played in 32 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders, scoring five goals and adding two assists.

Golka was acquired by the Storm via trade with the Birmingham Bulls in the 2019-20 season and scored one goal and added two assists in three games with the Storm that year.

In 78 career SPHL games, Golka has scored 16 goals and added 32 assists.

Ratcliffe, 24, joins the Storm after a career split between Division III Westfield State University and the Australian Ice Hockey League.

In 80 college games, the Canterbury, New Zealand, native scored 30 goals and added 32 assists. In the AIHL, Ratcliffe has scored 29 goals and added 34 assists in 32 games, including nine goals and 12 assists in 10 games with the Sydney Bears during the league's season this summer. In 2019, Ratcliffe helped the Bears win the league's Goodall Cup with two goals and an assist in two playoff games.

Honors for Augie men's basketball

The Augustana College men's basketball team was named a recipient of the 2021-22 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award, the organization announced Tuesday morning.

Three members of the team — Dan Carr, Carter Duwa, and Matt Hanushewsky — were also named to the NABC Honors Court, representing outstanding achievement in the classroom by collegiate men's basketball teams and student-athletes.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men's basketball programs that completed the 2021-22 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men's basketball players who finished the 2021-22 school year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

The NABC's academic awards include honorees from all levels of college basketball.

"Academic success is a core value of the NABC and a priority shared by men's basketball programs across the country," said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. "Excellence in the classroom requires hard work and dedication, and the NABC considers it a privilege to honor these deserving student-athletes and the coaches and staff who support them."

Over 2,000 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court and over 300 programs received NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards for 2021-22.