Sprint qualifiers kick off
Jay Whitmore and Kaitlyn Powell came away winners in the first of three Brady Street Sprints sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic trials Thursday.
Whitmore won the men's open in 1:05, and Powell took the women’s open in 1:35.
Other winners included Samantha Jordan (women's 30-39, 1:26.6), Nick Dehner (men's 30-39, 1:06), Nancy Foxen (women’s master, 1:34.4) and Merek Wensel (men’s master, 1:03.1).
Other qualifiers will be run June 28 and July 5.
Campbell's buyout $7 million
Matt Campbell became a hot name to fill a number of coaching vacancies last winter after taking the Iowa State football team from three to eight wins in just his second year in Ames.
ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard and the university announced Campbell received a new contract last November, but the biggest question was how big the buyout would be.
In his new contract, which was signed this week and obtained by the Ames Tribune on Wednesday, Campbell would owe $7 million if he leaves ISU for another position prior to Feb. 1, 2019. That amount would decrease by $1 million each year of the agreement and drop to $2 million in 2023 — the last year of his deal.
— Dylan Montz, Ames Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.