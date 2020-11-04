local briefs

Gervase back with Rams

Former University of Iowa and Davenport Assumption High School safety Jake Gervase has been re-signed by the Los Angeles Rams and given a spot on the Rams' practice squad.

The Rams finalized the move Tuesday, adding him to the roster shortly after linebacker Daniel Bituli was cut from the practice squad roster.

Gervase was initially signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent a year ago and played in two NFL games for Los Angeles last season. He was then waived, signed and waived again prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Iowa, Illinois players on watch list

University of Iowa offensive tackle Coy Cronk, University of Illinois running back Mike Epstein and Illini cornerback Marquez Beason were named Wednesday to the watch list for one of college football's most unique awards.

The three were named to the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list, among a group of 10 Big Ten Conference players on the list for the honor recognizing players from all divisions of college football who have overcome injury or illness.

Three recipients will ultimately be recognized at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.

