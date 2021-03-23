Local briefs

The freshman from Sycamore, Ill., was named to the league’s second team — one of four freshmen on the five-player second-team.

Three freshmen were named to the league’s first team that was dominated by four selections from Marian, which competed as an associate member for the sport.

Marian senior Samantha Mueller was named the league's player of the year.

Bees sweep CCAC honors

Men's volleyball players from St. Ambrose University swept weekly awards in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference after leading the Fighting Bees to a pair of wins over teams receiving votes in the latest NAIA coaches poll.

Jaylen Clark, a junior middle hitter from Las Vegas, was named the CCAC attacker of the week after averaging 3.4 kills and 1.5 digs per set with four aces and 11 blocks.

Nick Fox was named the CCAC defender of the week. The junior middle hitter from Elmwood Park, Ill., averaged 1.6 blocks per set for the week.

Jake Snyder, a junior from Mokena, Ill., was named the CCAC setter of the week for the third time this season after averaging 9.8 assists and 1.8 digs per set in three matches last week.

Kliegl nabs CCIW recognition