Local briefs

Lee, Carr are Hodge finalists
Wrestlers Spencer Lee of Iowa and David Carr of Iowa State are among six finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy, presented annually to the most dominant collegiate wrestler.
Lee, who won the honor last season, is 12-0 on the season and won his third NCAA 125-pound championship last weekend. He has pinned five opponents and won three matches by technical fall and three by major decision.
Carr won his first 157-pound national title to cap a 20-0 season. Carr won four of his matches by pin, four by technical fall and five by major decision.
The winner will be announced Monday.
UNI, Western kickoff changed
The starting time for Saturday's Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Northern Iowa and Western Illinois has been changed.
The Panthers and Leathernecks will now play at the Leathernecks' Hanson Field at 11:05 a.m. in a game that will be part of the conference's televised game of the week package. The game was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick.
Augie’s Munch named All-CCIW
Alexis Munch was the only Augustana College women’s bowler to earn All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin honors for the 2021 season.
The freshman from Sycamore, Ill., was named to the league’s second team — one of four freshmen on the five-player second-team.
Three freshmen were named to the league’s first team that was dominated by four selections from Marian, which competed as an associate member for the sport.
Marian senior Samantha Mueller was named the league's player of the year.
Bees sweep CCAC honors
Men's volleyball players from St. Ambrose University swept weekly awards in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference after leading the Fighting Bees to a pair of wins over teams receiving votes in the latest NAIA coaches poll.
Jaylen Clark, a junior middle hitter from Las Vegas, was named the CCAC attacker of the week after averaging 3.4 kills and 1.5 digs per set with four aces and 11 blocks.
Nick Fox was named the CCAC defender of the week. The junior middle hitter from Elmwood Park, Ill., averaged 1.6 blocks per set for the week.
Jake Snyder, a junior from Mokena, Ill., was named the CCAC setter of the week for the third time this season after averaging 9.8 assists and 1.8 digs per set in three matches last week.
Kliegl nabs CCIW recognition
Augustana College men's volleyball player Brett Kliegl was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin defensive player of the week on Monday.
The senior defensive specialist from Bolingbrook, Ill., combined for 21 digs as the Vikings went 2-0 in conference play. He finished with 10 digs in a three-set win at Millikin on March 17, followed by 11 digs in a three-set win over North Park on March 20.
Sabers' McAleer joins Bees
Dylan McAleer, a Central DeWitt High School senior who earned Class 3A second-team all-state recognition from the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association in 2019, has signed a letter of intent to continue his career at St. Ambrose University.
McAleer had four top-five finishes for the Sabers during a fall season in 2020 while recording a season stroke average of 76.