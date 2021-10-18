local briefs

ISU, Illini times set
Starting times for football games involving Iowa State and Illinois on Oct. 30 were announced Monday.
The Cyclones will visit West Virginia at 1 p.m. while the Fighting Illini will host Rutgers at 11 a.m. The ISU game will be livestreamed through Big 12 Now, while the Illinois game will be televised by BTN.
Iowa's game at Wisconsin that date had previously been set for an 11 a.m. kickoff. It will be televised by ESPN.
ISU's Mevis honored
Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis was honored Monday as one of the Ray Guy Award stars of the week after kicking four field goals in the Cyclones' 33-20 win Saturday at Kansas State.
Mevis hit from 44, 40 and twice from 41 yards in ISU's first win at Manhattan since 2004. The senior from Warsaw, Ind., has hit 10-of-12 field goal attempts this season and remained perfect in 11 PAT tries with a pair on Saturday.
Mid-States honors Bees' Gillen
St. Ambrose kicker Tom Gillen was named Monday as the special teams player of the week in the Midwest League of the Mid-States Football Association.
The senior from Alsip, Ill., was perfect on three field goal attempts including a long of 47 yards in the second quarter to help the Fighting Bees win 17-10 at 12th-ranked Olivet Nazarene.
Women's Final Four tickets available
Tickets for the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four which will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis on April 1 and April 3 go sale Thursday at ncaa.com/wbbtickets.
A variety of ticket options exist, with prices starting at $100 for all-session tickets.