local briefs

Iowa duo set for World finals
University of Iowa wrestlers Tony Cassioppi and Myles Wilson will compete beginning early Saturday morning at the United World Wrestling U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Both are part of the United States men's freestyle team, Cassioppi competing at 125 kilograms and Wilson at 86.
They begin competition with qualifying rounds that will start at 4:30 a.m. (CDT) followed by semifinals at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Finals are scheduled for Sunday start at 11 a.m. (CST).