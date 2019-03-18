Ebel, Carius receive honors
Augustana College senior Nolan Ebel and Monmouth junior Will Carius have been named by D3hoops.com to its all-American NCAA Division III men's basketball team.
Ebel, who had a team-leading 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the West to a 104-101 win Saturday in the Reese's Division III College All-Star Game, earned second-team honors while Carius was named to the third team.
A guard, Ebel averaged 16.6 points for a 26-4 Augustana team which won its fifth straight College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Carius, a former all-stater at Pleasant Valley, averaged 25.5 points and 11 rebounds per game in his first season with the Scots after transferring from Northern Michigan.
Keuter named A-R-C pitcher of week
Former Bellevue student-athlete Chase Keuter, a senior at the University of Dubuque, was named the American Rivers Conference pitcher of the week Monday.
Keuter, a first team all-league selection the previous two seasons, tossed nine innings in Dubuque's 8-3 win over Concordia Wisconsin on Friday. A no-hitter through six innings, Keuter finished with 11 strikeouts, no walks and yielded only four hits and one earned run.
Shoultz earns Summit League honor
Former Muscatine all-state softball player Katie Shoultz was selected as the Summit League Player of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday.
Shoultz, a senior outfielder for North Dakota State, posted a .458 batting average with 11 hits in 24 at-bats as the Bison was 7-0 in Clearwater, Florida.
Shoultz swiped five base, smacked her second triple of the season and drove in four runs while scoring seven times.
NDSU is 18-11 for the season.
Buchanan tabbed all-Region
Former United Township basketball standout Tray Buchanan, a sophomore at Des Moines Area Community College, has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association's Region XI All-Region first team.
Buchanan led the Bears in scoring at 19.4 points per game. He ranked third in the conference in scoring while shooting 46 percent from the field and making 77 shots from the 3-point line. Buchanan grabbed 131 rebounds, dished out 82 assists and had a team-high 73 steals for DMACC.
