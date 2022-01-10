Local briefs

Gropel named Braves coach
Matt Gropel has been named as the new volleyball coach at Black Hawk College.
An assistant with the Braves for the past three seasons, Gropel has coached multiple teams at all age divisions at Platform Elite Volleyball Club in Bettendorf since 2016 and currently works as the associate club director there.
As a new coach he was paired with Lincoln Land Community College coach Jim Dietz through the American Volleyball Coaches Association mentorship program.
A 1994 graduate of Minnesota State-Mankato with a degree in computer information science, Gropel is currently working toward a Master's degree in sports psychology through Capella University.
Augie games rescheduled
The remaining two postponed CCIW women's basketball games for Augustana College have been rescheduled by the league office.
Road games against North Central (Jan. 17) and Carroll (Jan. 24) will be made up these next two Mondays. Both game are scheduled for 7 p.m. tipoffs.
One Augie men's game has also been rescheduled for this coming Monday against North Central. Tip at Carver Center is set for 7 p.m.
LumberKings announce schedule
The Clinton LumberKings organization will open its second season of play in the Prospect League on June 1, hosting Normal in a 6:30 p.m. game at NelsonCorp Field.
The LumberKings, who led the college wood-bat league in attendance in 2021, will play 30 home games during a season which runs through Aug. 6.
Clinton will remain in the Great Rivers Division of the Western Conference of the 16-team league, joining Burlington, Quincy and Normal in the four-team division.
Unlike a year ago when it was common for the team to have a one-game homestand, the LumberKings will play at least two games in each homestand during the upcoming season.
Hawkeye-Illini dual set
The starting time for Sunday's Iowa wrestling dual at Illinois has been set for 3 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.