Augie game delayed

Stormy weather in the area forced a more than three-hour delay in Augustana's home opening football game on Saturday night against Elmhurst at Charles D. Lindberg Stadium.

Originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m., kickoff was at 9:15.

For a story on the game go to qconline.com.

Grid Club back on Monday

The Davenport Grid Club resumes its weekly luncheons on Monday.

Featured speaker for the third weekly gathering of the season is scheduled to be former University of Iowa and NFL quarterback Chuck Long.

The weekly luncheons, at the Knights of Columbus Hall on W. 35th Street in Davenport, feature area college coaches, Iowa high school coaches, a different guest emcee each week, and the special guest speaker from the University of Iowa.

A buffet lunch is served at noon and the cost is $13. A season pass costs $96.

Next week’s guest is scheduled to be University of Iowa assistant men’s basketball coach Matt Gatens.

For more information, contact John Jorgensen at 563-355-9777 or John@jorgenseninsurance.com.