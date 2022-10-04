local briefs

Former Q-C Hawkeye dies

Bob Schulz, a former University of Iowa men's basketball and baseball player from Davenport, has died at the age of 96 in Des Moines.

Schulz was a freshman on Iowa's 1945 basketball team that won the Hawkeyes' first outright Big Ten Conference championship and became a three-year starter who played on teams featuring All-Americans Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives and Charles Darling.

A World War II Army veteran, he was also a first baseman on Iowa's 1945 baseball team.

Visitation for Schulz is set for Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at Westover Chapel in Des Moines.

CCAC honors Kavalauskas

Jill Kavalauskas, a senior outside hitter on the St. Ambrose University women's volleyball team, was named the attacker of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Chicago native hit .392 for the week, averaging 4.4 kills and 3 digs per set while helping the Fighting Bees to three victories during the week.