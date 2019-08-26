Six area volleyball teams ranked

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason rankings for volleyball Monday afternoon.

There are six teams from the Quad-City metro and surrounding area in the initial rankings.

Tipton, last year's state runner-up in Class 3A and led by Utah recruit Sommer Daniel, starts the year at No. 3. West Liberty is fifth and Davenport Assumption is seventh in 3A.

Pleasant Valley, off a 26-win season and returning all but one starter, is seventh in 5A. North Scott, under direction of first-year head coach Taryn VanEarwage is ninth in 4A.

Cedar Falls (5A), Dubuque Wahlert (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Western Christian (2A) and Tripoli (1A) are the preseason No. 1s.

