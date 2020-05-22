Local briefs

IGHSAU pushes softball postseason back

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union outlined a revised schedule for softball on Friday.

The postseason has been pushed back a week, meaning the state tournament will be contested July 27-31 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. The tournament will take place the same week as the state baseball tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Regional play will begin Monday, July 13, for Class 1A and 2A schools. The 3A schools begin tournament play on Wednesday, July 15, while 4A and 5A programs start Thursday, July 16. Regional finals are set for July 20-21.

Schools can begin practice June 1 and games June 15.

Alleman announces senior athlete signings

The Alleman athletic department announced 15 of its student-athletes have signed with college programs for next season.

Elijah Campos (basketball), Sophie Parr (tennis), Hayley Hoffman (tennis) and Payton Woods (track and field) are headed to St. Ambrose. Collin Snyder (baseball) and Maria Guerrero (softball) also will stay around the area at Black Hawk College. Nate Sheets will play football at Augustana College.