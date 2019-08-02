Storm sign Gauld

The Quad-City Storm announced the signing of rookie center Taylor Gauld to their training camp roster.

Gauld, 25, is entering his first season as a professional after a four-year career at Division III Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. In 91 career games, the Whitby, Ontario, native scored 20 goals and added 40 assists.

Gauld is the first collegiate signing of the offseason for the Storm, who open training camp Oct. 9.

