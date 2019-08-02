Storm sign Gauld
The Quad-City Storm announced the signing of rookie center Taylor Gauld to their training camp roster.
Gauld, 25, is entering his first season as a professional after a four-year career at Division III Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. In 91 career games, the Whitby, Ontario, native scored 20 goals and added 40 assists.
Gauld is the first collegiate signing of the offseason for the Storm, who open training camp Oct. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.