Local briefs

Storm to honor military
The Quad City Storm announced they are partnering with TBK Bank to hold Salute to Military Night, Saturday, Nov. 13, when the Storm host the Evansville Thunderbolts at the TaxSlayer Center.
In preparation for the event, the Storm are inviting the community to paint the ice from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Those attending can paint the names of friends or family who serve or have served in the military. The names will remain on the ice for the Storm's weekend games against the Peoria Rivermen and the Thunderbolts.
Additionally, Jim Cornelison, the national anthem singer for the Chicago Blackhawks, will sing the national anthem prior to the game on Nov. 13. New armed services enlistees will be sworn in at intermission and the Storm will wear military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center.
Clark makes Lieberman list
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was one of 20 players named Monday by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame to the watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year.
Clark, who shared national freshman of the year honors last season, averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds a year ago for an Iowa team that finished 20-10 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.