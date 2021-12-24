Local briefs

Alleman hoops sidelined
While many basketball teams in the state of Illinois are gearing up for holiday tournament play this coming week, the Alleman High School boys will be using the time to recuperate.
According to Erie High School athletic director Brian Howell, Coach Larry Oronzio's team has withdrawn from the annual Warkins Holiday Classic because of COVID-19 issues. The 0-10 Pioneer have been replaced in the field by Amboy.
Sommer among Big Ten elite
University of Iowa men's cross country runner Konnor Sommer, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate from Bettendorf, is among seven Hawkeyes who were among 67 student-athletes in the Big Ten Conference who had perfect grade-point averages while earning academic All-Big Ten honors.
Sommer is a senior electrical engineering major at Iowa. He has been recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in each of the past three years.
Augie's Addison honored
Joseph Addison of the Augustana College men's water polo team has been named a 2021 Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) Honorable Mention All-American. Addison is the first Augustana water polo member to receive this honor in school history after leading the Vikings in both goals (38) and assists (21) in its 2021 inaugural season.
Addison finished the 2021 season with a team-best shooting percentage of 47.5% and also led the team in shots (80) and was second in steals (28).
A total of 36 student-athletes were named to the 2021 honoree list, with Augustana one of 13 schools to have to at least one member represented. The ACWPC All-America teams are selected based on nominations and voting by the head coach of each program by National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division (Division I, II, III).
The Vikings went 4-12 in their first-ever varsity season, earning fifth place at the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) DIII East Championships in late October. Augie defeated Connecticut College and Penn State Behrend on the second day of the tournament to become the first-ever first-year program to finish ahead of two-plus schools at the CWPA DIII Championships. Addison was named to the all-tournament team following his efforts through four games in which he scored 10 goals and had four assists.