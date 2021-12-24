Local briefs

Alleman hoops sidelined

While many basketball teams in the state of Illinois are gearing up for holiday tournament play this coming week, the Alleman High School boys will be using the time to recuperate.

According to Erie High School athletic director Brian Howell, Coach Larry Oronzio's team has withdrawn from the annual Warkins Holiday Classic because of COVID-19 issues. The 0-10 Pioneer have been replaced in the field by Amboy.

Sommer among Big Ten elite

University of Iowa men's cross country runner Konnor Sommer, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate from Bettendorf, is among seven Hawkeyes who were among 67 student-athletes in the Big Ten Conference who had perfect grade-point averages while earning academic All-Big Ten honors.

Sommer is a senior electrical engineering major at Iowa. He has been recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in each of the past three years.

Augie's Addison honored