local briefs

Linderbaum sweeps, Hall repeats
As Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum completed a sweep of the five major all-American teams Wednesday, Iowa State running back Breece Hall became one of five players to repeat as two-time first-team selections by the American Football Coaches Association.
The standout juniors for the Hawkeyes and Cyclones were among players landing spots on the last major all-American team to be announced following the 2021 college football season.
Linderbaum became the 10th Hawkeye to earn unanimous consensus all-American status. The Rimington Trophy winner, given to the nation's top center, was previously named as a first-team choice by the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, the Associated Press and The Sporting News.
Hall led the nation with 23 touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns and 138 points scored while rushing for a Big 12-best 1,464 yards on 253 carries for the Cyclones. He finished fourth nationally with an average of 147.17 all-purpose yards per game.
Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins was awarded second-team all-American honors by the American Football Coaches Association. The senior who missed the final three games of the Hawkeyes' 10-3 season finished with 44 tackles, three interceptions and five pass break ups.
Kolar, Purdy recognized
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar and quarterback Brock Purdy were named Wednesday to the College Sports Information Directors of America academic all-American football team.
Both were recognized for the second straight year, Kolar as a first-team selection and Purdy as a second-team honoree.
Kolar is ISU's first three-time first-team academic all-American and was named as the CoSIDA academic all-American Division I team member of the year. He is second on the team with 58 receptions and 723 receiving yards and maintained a 3.99 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while earning an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering.
Purdy established 32 school records during his career with ISU, leading the Big 12 with an average of 248.7 passing yards per game while completing 71.3% of his passes. He is a 3.66 student in communications studies.
Valley tourney tickets on sale
Tickets for Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament, will go on sale Friday.
All-session and single-session tickets will be available beginning at noon at ticketmaster.com and at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, which will will host the tournament to determine the Missouri Valley's automatic berth into the NCAA tourney field on March 10-13.