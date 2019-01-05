Beal named MVP
For the second time in three years, Rock Island's Brea Beal is the Dearrel Bates MVP of the IHMVCU Shootout.
Beal recorded 33 points, 14 rebounds and four steals to lead the Rocks to a 53-40 win over North Scott on Saturday in the final game of the shootout.
The South Carolina recruit was also 14 of 15 from the free throw line.
Hawkeyes add one, lose one
As one Iowa football player left for a spot on the roster in the powerful Iowa Western Community College program, a player from the Council Bluffs junior college announced intentions over the weekend to join the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk on.
Blair Brooks, a freshman receiver from Marion, Iowa, and the son of Iowa radio sideline reporter Rob Brooks, announced on Twitter his intentions to leave the Hawkeyes for the Reivers program after redshirting last season at Iowa.
Brooks, who was expected to compete in football and track at Iowa, thanked Hawkeye coaches for giving him the opportunity to walk-on and indicated he will be continuing his football career at Iowa Western.
Joining Iowa will be Willie O'Hara, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker who prepped at West Des Moines Dowling. O'Hara led all players nationally at the junior college level with 143 tackles last season as a sophomore at Iowa Western.
Accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity over scholarship offers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs Akron, South Alabama and Texas San-Antonio as well as a number of Football Championship Subdivision programs, O'Hara plans to enroll at Iowa this month and participate in spring practices.
Two Hawkeyes win, Kelly second
Iowa wrestlers Aaron Cashman and Zach Axmear won championships Saturday at the Pat "Flash'' Flanagan Open in Dubuque, a meet which saw the Hawkeyes' Joe Kelly of West Liberty take second.
Cashman, a freshman from Spring Park, Minnesota, went 3-0 with a technical fall to win the 125-pound bracket in his collegiate debut, while Axmear, a redshirt freshman from North English, Iowa, included a semifinal pin among his three victories to win the title at 149.
At 157, Kelly defeated Zack Velasquez of Northern Illinois 4-2 in a tiebreaker and won a 13-4 major decision over Joshua Steele of Maryville in the semifinals before dropping an 11-2 match to Tanner Sparks of Maryville in the championship match.
