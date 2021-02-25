Local briefs

Three Hawkeyes top ranked

Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Michael Kemerer at 174 hold top national rankings in the second coaches rankings for the 2021 NCAA Championships.

The Hawkeyes' Austin DeSanto at 133, Iowa State's David Carr at 157 and the Iowa duo of Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 are all ranked third in their weight class.

Coaches rank wrestlers 1-33 in each weight class, matching the number of bracket spots in the NCAA field in each weight.

Iowa has nine ranked wrestlers in the current rankings, with 165-pounder Alex Marinelli not currently ranked because his COVID-related pause has left him short of the needed number of matches to be considered. Marinelli is expected to return action next week at the Big Ten Championships, where he will have a chance to move beyond the needed four matches to be eligible for NCAA consideration.

NCAA awards Vikings' Jacobs

Augustana football player Alek Jacobs, a senior from Rock Island, has been awarded an NCAA postgraduate scholarship.