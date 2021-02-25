Local briefs

Three Hawkeyes top ranked
Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Michael Kemerer at 174 hold top national rankings in the second coaches rankings for the 2021 NCAA Championships.
The Hawkeyes' Austin DeSanto at 133, Iowa State's David Carr at 157 and the Iowa duo of Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 are all ranked third in their weight class.
Coaches rank wrestlers 1-33 in each weight class, matching the number of bracket spots in the NCAA field in each weight.
Iowa has nine ranked wrestlers in the current rankings, with 165-pounder Alex Marinelli not currently ranked because his COVID-related pause has left him short of the needed number of matches to be considered. Marinelli is expected to return action next week at the Big Ten Championships, where he will have a chance to move beyond the needed four matches to be eligible for NCAA consideration.
NCAA awards Vikings' Jacobs
Augustana football player Alek Jacobs, a senior from Rock Island, has been awarded an NCAA postgraduate scholarship.
Jacobs is the 42nd Augustana student-athlete and the 13th member of the Vikings football program to be awarded the $10,000 scholarship to be used for full- or part-time graduate study at a university or professional school.
The NCAA awards the grants to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and are in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition.
Jacobs is an economics and political science major who carries a 3.95 grade-point average at Augustana. He plans to attend law school following his graduation in May.
National event set for D-III wrestlers
The National Wrestling Coaches Association on Thursday announced the creation of the NWCA Division III Coaches Association National Wrestling Championships.
The event, providing Division III wrestlers with a national tournament to participate in after the NCAA canceled its postseason tourney, will be held March 12-13 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Spectators will be allowed to attend the event and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Xtream Arena Box Office or online at xtreamarena.com. All-session and single-day tickets will be available, priced at $41 and $26, respectively.
While no team scores will be kept or team awards given, the top eight finishers in each weight class will be awarded NWCA all-American honors.