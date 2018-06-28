Ambrose to dedicate complex

St. Ambrose will host a blessing and dedication ceremony for a new two-story football locker room and storage facility at the St. Vincent's Athletics Complex on Monday.

The ceremony at the 11,664-square foot facility is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and an open house will run that day through 7 p.m.

The building features two large locker rooms totaling 195 lockers for use by the Fighting Bees' varsity and junior varsity football team, a fully equipped training room, laundry room and ample equipment storage space for the St. Ambrose and Davenport Assumption High School athletic teams, which both use the two-year-old complex.

The locker rooms are equipped for wireless communications and will also serve as meeting and film study rooms for the St. Ambrose football team.

The facility also includes a suite of six offices surrounding the locker rooms that will be used by coach Mike Magistrelli and his staff, centralizing the school's football program in a location adjacent to a St. Vincent's field that serves as the varsity practice field and junior varsity game field.

Bush Construction broke ground on the facility designed by Studio 483 Architects of the Quad-Cities last October.

ISU-Texas kickoff set

The starting time for the Iowa State football game this season at Texas has been set.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, and will be televised on the Longhorn Network, which is available on satellite services serving the Midwest. ISU plans to air a replay of the game on its Cyclones.tv within 24 hours of the live telecast.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments