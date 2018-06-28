Ambrose to dedicate complex
St. Ambrose will host a blessing and dedication ceremony for a new two-story football locker room and storage facility at the St. Vincent's Athletics Complex on Monday.
The ceremony at the 11,664-square foot facility is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and an open house will run that day through 7 p.m.
The building features two large locker rooms totaling 195 lockers for use by the Fighting Bees' varsity and junior varsity football team, a fully equipped training room, laundry room and ample equipment storage space for the St. Ambrose and Davenport Assumption High School athletic teams, which both use the two-year-old complex.
The locker rooms are equipped for wireless communications and will also serve as meeting and film study rooms for the St. Ambrose football team.
The facility also includes a suite of six offices surrounding the locker rooms that will be used by coach Mike Magistrelli and his staff, centralizing the school's football program in a location adjacent to a St. Vincent's field that serves as the varsity practice field and junior varsity game field.
Bush Construction broke ground on the facility designed by Studio 483 Architects of the Quad-Cities last October.
ISU-Texas kickoff set
The starting time for the Iowa State football game this season at Texas has been set.
The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, and will be televised on the Longhorn Network, which is available on satellite services serving the Midwest. ISU plans to air a replay of the game on its Cyclones.tv within 24 hours of the live telecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.