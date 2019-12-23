Local briefs

Assumption vaults to No. 1

For the first time under coach Matt Fitzpatrick, the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the state.

The Knights moved to the top spot in the Iowa Associated Press Class 3A state rankings Monday afternoon. Off to a 6-0 start, Assumption garnered 10 of the 11 first-place votes from sportswriters across the state.

Assumption is one of three area teams ranked this week. Camanche (5-0) is tied for fourth in 2A while Easton Valley (7-0) holds that same position in 1A.

North Scott (6-1) and Central DeWitt (5-1) are among teams receiving votes in 4A and 3A, respectively.

Meyer named to Big Ten honor roll

Iowa women's basketball senior Makenzie Meyer was named to the Big Ten's Player of the Week Honor Roll for the second consecutive week, the conference announced Monday.

Meyer earned her second Big Ten weekly honor of the year in as many weeks and the Hawkeyes' third. Senior Kathleen Doyle earned the Hawkeyes first honor on Nov. 25.