Local briefs
Brody Blackford, augie football mug.jpg

Blackford

Augie's Blackford tabbed by CCIW

It took until the final week of the 2021 season for the Augustana College football team to have a player earn a weekly CCIW honor.

Senior Brody Blackford (Peoria Notre Dame HS) got the Vikings on the board this week when he was named the league's Defensive Football Student-Athlete of week.

Blackford led a stout Augie defensive effort in Saturday's 38-14 road victory over rival Illinois Wesleyan. He led Augie with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and had his second interception of the season to help the Vikings finish 5-5 for the season.

The Vikings defense held the Titans to just 52 rushing yards in 22 carries, an average of just 2.4 yards per carry.

SAU's King honored

A great effort on the final day of the regular season earned St. Ambrose University football player Kaden King recognition from the Mid-States Football Association.

The freshman from Fairbury, Ill., earned MSFA Midwest League Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts in the Fighting Bees' 35-23 road victory over Missouri Baptist on Saturday. 

The Prairie Central High School prep rushed for a collegiate-best 140 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns. Two of his scores came in the second half as the Fighting Bees (4-7) opened a 26-point fourth-quarter lead.

Kaden King, SAU football.jpg

King

 submitted
