Local briefs

Augie's Blackford tabbed by CCIW
It took until the final week of the 2021 season for the Augustana College football team to have a player earn a weekly CCIW honor.
Senior Brody Blackford (Peoria Notre Dame HS) got the Vikings on the board this week when he was named the league's Defensive Football Student-Athlete of week.
Blackford led a stout Augie defensive effort in Saturday's 38-14 road victory over rival Illinois Wesleyan. He led Augie with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and had his second interception of the season to help the Vikings finish 5-5 for the season.
The Vikings defense held the Titans to just 52 rushing yards in 22 carries, an average of just 2.4 yards per carry.
SAU's King honored
A great effort on the final day of the regular season earned St. Ambrose University football player Kaden King recognition from the Mid-States Football Association.
The freshman from Fairbury, Ill., earned MSFA Midwest League Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts in the Fighting Bees' 35-23 road victory over Missouri Baptist on Saturday.
The Prairie Central High School prep rushed for a collegiate-best 140 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns. Two of his scores came in the second half as the Fighting Bees (4-7) opened a 26-point fourth-quarter lead.