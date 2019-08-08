Vikings picked seventh in poll
The Augustana football team was picked to finish seventh in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin annual preseason football coaches' poll, released Thursday.
The Vikings, who are coming off a 4-6 season, received 38 points in the poll. Augustana is entering its fifth season under head coach Steve Bell, who is 12-28 with the Vikings.
North Central was predicted to win its fourth straight conference title, finishing with 79 points and seven first-place votes after winning a share of its third straight title last season.
Wheaton placed second and Illinois Wesleyan — which has won a share of the last two conference titles — was picked to finish third.
Washington University, Carthage and Millikin were picked ahead of Augustana, while Elmhurst, Carroll and North Park round out the poll.
