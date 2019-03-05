Knights win two events at Dickinson
The Davenport Assumption girls track and field team won two events Monday at the Dickinson Relays inside the UNI-Dome.
Senior Carly King earned an automatic Drake Relays qualifying standard time in winning the 400 in 58.34 seconds. She teamed with Lea Nelson, Amaya Jackson and Amil Combs to capture the 800 relay in 1 minute, 48.02 seconds.
The Knights also received a second-place finish from Laney Fitzpatrick in the 400 (1:00.58) and a third from Nelson in the 60 meters (8.10).
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 7 inches. Tipton's Jamie Kofron was second in the shot put with a heave of 40-10.
Six named to IGCA all-state team
North Scott junior Grace Boffeli was one of six Quad-Cities area athletes to be named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams, released Tuesday.
Boffeli, who was also named as a first team all-stater by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, was named as a first team all-stater in Class 4A. Boffeli was joined by her teammate, Presley Case, who was named second team in Class 4A.
Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug was named to the third team in Class 5A. Tipton's Amanda Smith was named to the third team in Class 3A, Wilton's Emily Lange was named to the third team in Class 2A and Bellevue Marquette's Teona Richman was named to second team in Class 1A.
North Scott's TJ Case was also named the Class 4A coach of the year.
Weather alters Iowa schedule
Weather has altered the upcoming schedule for the Iowa baseball team.
Today's scheduled home opener against Simpson has been canceled and the Hawkeyes' weekend series at Evansville has been delayed one day and shifted to Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Illinois.
Iowa and Evansville are now scheduled to play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the independent Frontier League stadium and will play single game there Sunday at 1 p.m.
