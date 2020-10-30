LOCAL BRIEFS

Iowa Speedway loses Xfinity, IndyCar races

It may be a quieter-than-usual racing season at Iowa Speedway in 2021.

NASCAR officials released the 2021 Xfinity schedule on Thursday and there was no race at the Newton, Iowa, facility listed.

The IndyCar series' 17-race schedule also was made public this week and there was no IndyCar series race at Iowa Speedway, either.

While the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule for the 2021 season had yet to drop, officials at the NASCAR-owned track outside Des Moines were not expecting to host a race in that series in the coming year.

A tweet on the Iowa Speedway Twitter account read: “This change is by no means a reflection of our fans’ support. We appreciate your patience and dedication.”

A street course race through Nashville, Ten., is the only new venue on the 2021 calendar, but IndyCar will host a new road course race in August at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a doubleheader weekend with NASCAR.

The Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas, is off the 2021 schedule, as are oval races at Iowa Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

COTA and Richmond were both canceled this year because of the pandemic. The Iowa track hosted a doubleheader this year promoted by Penske Entertainment.

