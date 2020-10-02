Local briefs

Storm bring back Ahman

The Quad City Storm re-signed defenseman Mathias Ahman Thursday after a breakout rookie season.

Ahman, 26, scored four goals and added 15 assists in 39 games last year for the Storm before being loaned to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

At the time of his call-up, Ahman was second among all SPHL rookie defensemen with 19 points, trailing only teammate Ricky Kramer.

In seven games with the Wings, the Härnösand, Sweden, native tallied one assist.

The Storm's training camp roster is now up 12 players — forwards Taylor Pryce, Nicholas Mangone, Dalton Mills, Shane Bennett, Stephen Gaul and Connor Fries; defensemen Ahman, Joe Sova, Connor Chambers and Ryan Devine; and goaltenders Peter Di Salvo and Bailey MacBurnie

Mackey elected to board

Geneseo High School principal Travis Mackey has been elected to the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors in Division 4, replacing outgoing Board president Tim McConnell of Erie on the Board.

McConnell had reached his term limit after eight years of service on the IHSA Board of Directors.

