Local briefs

Murray is Malone semifinalist

Iowa forward Keegan Murray was named Thursday as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Murray is one of three Big Ten players named as semifinalists for the honor presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and named after the two-time NBA most valuable player. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ohio State's E.J. Liddell are also up for the award presented to the top power forward in college basketball.

The Iowa sophomore currently ranks fifth in the country with an average of 22.3 points per game leads the nation in player efficiency. Murray is also in the top 50 in shooting percentage (55.1%) and blocks (2.05).

