Iowa sets attendance mark

Iowa set an NCAA Division I wrestling attendance record during the 2022-23 season, attracting 118,870 fans to eight home duals.

With an average of 14,858 fans attending meets at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa led the nation in attendance for the 16th straight season.

In addition to having the top home attendance figure, Iowa was the top draw for six opponents it faced on the road, Penn State (15,998), Wisconsin (5,256), Minnesota (5,250), Chattanooga (2,743), Purdue (1,956) and Army (1,903).

Bees' Langeneckert honored

Danelle Langeneckert, the coach of the competitive cheer team at St. Ambrose, was named Thursday by the NAIA as its 2023 Competitive Cheer Coach of the Year.

Langeneckert guided the St. Ambrose program to its first national championship in competitive cheer last month. A national qualifier in each of the seven years the event has been held, the Fighting Bees established a new record score for the national finals with a 95.51 score, topping the previous record of 93.7.