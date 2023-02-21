Big Ten honors Lee

University of Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee was named Tuesday as the Big Ten Conference wrestler of the week, the third time this season the senior 125-pounder has won the conference honor.

Lee earned the recognition following a pin of Oklahoma State's Reese Witcraft in 51 seconds in the Hawkeyes' win over the Cowboys. The pin was the eighth of the season for Lee, who improved to 14-0 this season and ran his ongoing win streak to 52 matches dating to 2019.

Cyclones' Carr recognized

Iowa State University senior David Carr was named Tuesday as both the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference as its wrestler of the week.

Carr defeated defending NCAA 165-pound champion Keegan O'Toole of Missouri last week during a dual meet, ending O'Toole's 41-match win streak. The win was Carr's 26th straight.

Brecht earns league honor

University of Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht was named Tuesday as the Big Ten Conference's co-pitcher of the week, sharing the award with Dominic Pianto of Michigan State.

The Hawkeye sophomore retired all 15 batters he faced in a 7-1 win over Quinnipiac, striking out 10 batters in a five-inning start.

Iowa trio earns academic honors

Three University of Iowa basketball players — Payton Sandfort from the men's team and Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall from the women's team — were named Tuesday as College Sports Communicators academic all-district honorees.

Sandfort is a business major, Clark is working toward a degree in marketing and Marshall is a health and human physiology major.

To be eligible for the award, nominees must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better, have completed one calendar year at their institution, be at least a sophomore and be a starter or key reserve on their team.

Players receiving all-district honors are now eligible for academic all-American honors.