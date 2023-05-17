NJCAA honors Braves' Barton

Payton Barton, a right-handed pitcher on the Black Hawk baseball team from Rock Island Alleman, has been named as the NJCAA Division II national pitcher of the week.

The 6-foot-3 freshman pitched a complete game in the Braves' 9-0 shutout of Rock Valley in the Region IV sectionals last weekend.

He struck out 15 batters and allowed two hits over seven innings to send Black Hawk into regional play Thursday with a 36-22 record.

Bees earn academic honors

Five members of the softball team at St. Ambrose and three members of the Fighting Bees' softball team have earned academic all-district honors from the College Sports Communicators.

Maria Provenzano, Alyssa Schlutter, Allison Polly, Cassie Sprat and Erica Ralfs, the latter a senior from Davenport West, earned honors from the softball program.

Bryce Vincent, Hayden Kingsbury and Chris McFarland, the latter a former Rock Island Alleman prep from Moline, of the baseball team were recognized.

Student-athletes must be starters or significant reserves, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher and be at least a sophomore to be considered for academic all-district honors.

Augie athletes recognized

Ten Augustana athletes — five from the baseball team and five from the softball team — have been named as academic all-district selections by the College Sports Communicators.

From the Vikings baseball team, Alec McGinnis, Matt Ozanic, Jacob Reusch, Anthony Sus and Josh Wintroub were recognized and from softball, Morgan Bielfeldt, Olivia Blood, Claudia Buchholz, Ashlyn Mathers and Nadia Ranieri were honored.

Reusch is a former Mercer County prep from Aledo.

To earn academic all-district honors, student-athletes must be a starter or significant reserve, maintain a grade-point average of 3.50 or better and be at least a sophomore in academic standing.